Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Nainoa Neill-Mesiona

On tonight’s Hawaii’s Most Wanted, a man who broke a juvenile’s jaw at a McDonald’s in Mililani. Police are looking for Nainoa Neill-Mesiona.

Sgt. Chris Kim: “On February 24th, 2012, at about 11:00 p.m., the juvenile victim was hanging out at the Mililani McDonald’s with his friend when he got involved in an argument with another male. The argument escalated. The man began to assault the victim, causing him to sustain injuries. When the victim tried to walk away, the male followed him, punched him another time, causing him to break his jaw. Through the investigation, the male was identified as Nainoa Neill-Mesiona. He was later located and placed under arrest for assault in the first degree.”

He is wanted on a $20,000 cash only warrant for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of probation.

Sgt. Chris Kim: “He has six prior convictions and is known to frequent the Mililani area.”

He is 25 Years old, five foot nine inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers at 955 -8300.