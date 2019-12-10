Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Max Delos Santos-Bass

Police are looking for a man who assaulted a cab driver before stealing the cab.

Sgt. Chris Kim: “On August 6th, 2016, at about 12:35 am, the victim who is a cab driver had stopped his vehicle in the downtown area to secure items moving around in his trunk. As he was doing this, a male approached him and demanded his car keys. When the victim refused, the man began to swing punches at the victim. As the victim stepped away, the man then jumped into the vehicle and drove off. Police were notified and were able to locate the vehicle nearby after he had crashed. The man, identified as Max Delos Santos-Bass, was arrested for robbery in the second degree.”

He is now wanted on a $35,000 bench warrant for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of probation.

Sgt. Chris Kim: “He has seven prior convictions and is known to frequent the Honolulu area.”

He is 25 years old, 5’11” and weighs 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Max is, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.