Hawaii’s Most Wanted, Makaio Rios-Sanchez, was found

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man featured on KHON2’s Hawaii’s Most Wanted back in May, has been captured.

Police arrested Makaio Rios-Sanchez on July 11 around 5:45 p.m. in the Kunia area.

Rios-Sanchez was apprehended for a $20,000 probation revocation warrant.

He was wanted for robbery in the second degree when an employee of the Pearl City Walmart observed a male and female enter the store and place various store merchandise into a shopping cart. This happened on February 16, 2016, around 12:30 a.m.

When the employee stopped the male and asked for a receipt, the male sprayed the employee with a chemical substance and fled the store with the cart full of items.