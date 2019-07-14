Hawaii’s Most Wanted, Makaio Rios-Sanchez, was found

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man featured on KHON2’s Hawaii’s Most Wanted back in May, has been captured.

Police arrested Makaio Rios-Sanchez on July 11 around 5:45 p.m. in the Kunia area.

Rios-Sanchez was apprehended for a $20,000 probation revocation warrant.

He was wanted for robbery in the second degree when an employee of the Pearl City Walmart observed a male and female enter the store and place various store merchandise into a shopping cart. This happened on February 16, 2016, around 12:30 a.m.

When the employee stopped the male and asked for a receipt, the male sprayed the employee with a chemical substance and fled the store with the cart full of items.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story