Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Jose Jimenez

On tonight’s Hawaii’s Most Wanted, we feature a man who robbed an Ewa Beach bank.

Honolulu police are looking for Jose Jimenez.

Sgt. Chris Kim: “On November 24, 2014 at about 10:30 a.m. a male entered the Ewa Beach American Savings Bank and handed the teller a demand note instructing her to place the money in his bag. The male then fled with an undisclosed amount of money. Police were notified and through the investigation, the male was identified as Jose Jimenez. He was later located and placed under arrest for robbery in the second degree.”

Jimenez is now wanted on a $20,000 cash only bench warrant for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of probation.

Sgt. Chris Kim: “Jimenez has 4 prior convictions and is known to frequent the Hawaii Kai, Ewa Beach and Honolulu areas.” He is 32 years old, five feet 8 inches tall, weighing 117 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Jose Jimenez is, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.