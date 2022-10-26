HONOLULU (KHON2) — The spookiest day of the year is almost here.

It is not too late for those who still do not have a costume, but they better act fast. KHON2 found out which “fang-tastic” outfits are trending in 2022.

Haleigh Dilks and Preston Moon have not been out for Halloween since 2019.

“I mean, this is our first time actually going out for Halloween, cause of COVID, it’s been pretty difficult,” Moon said.

“We’re going to do cowboys cause it’s pretty easy. We got a lot of different things to go to with like my family, our friends, so something easy was definitely top of the list,” Dilks said.

Party City told KHON2 that Michael Meyers and “Scream” masks — along with police officer and Wonder Woman costumes — are in high demand, but cowboys and pirates might top the list.

“I would say if you’re interested in being a cowboy or pirate, right now we still have that optimal selection. I would come today or tomorrow. Come Friday, you’re going to miss out on some things,” said Andrew Shum, Party City vice president of Operations.

Glow masks are another popular purchase for Halloween; They are fun and visible, but parents should not let their guard down just because their keiki are lit up.

“People might be distracted looking at someone’s costume and not seeing you,” Shum said. “So, don’t assume just because you have a glow stick or a glow mask that you’re safe.”

Accessories are a great option for those looking to save a buck — they also do not sell out as fast as costumes.

“Police officers is selling out, so we do have that police section to accessorize for the kids,” Shum said. “We have that wall, right, that goes on 12 panels, 10 panels, but the rest of the store is accessories.”

Moon and Dilks said they noticed higher prices while shopping for Halloween.

“Yeah, I mean, I think nothing’s cheaper right now,” Moon said, “but yeah, it definitely wasn’t unreasonable. If anything, we just had to kind of shop around, just kind of get creative with it, you know?”

Party City’s COVID policy does not allow for trying on costumes, but parents can remove the outfit from its packaging and hold it up to their child to make sure it fits.

Shum said there is still time to find an “eerie-sistable” costume. “If you want the most selection, I’d come today or tomorrow, but we’re still going to have some to take care of you,” he said.

“We’re excited,” Dilks said. “Yeah, it’s been great,” Moon added. “Everything’s kind of opened up, we’re kind of getting back into the swing of it, but now like little things like Halloween coming back, it definitely means a lot.”