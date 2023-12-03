HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 49th and 50th state uniting as one airline. The announcement on Sunday morning was a surprise to many Alaska and Hawaiian airlines passengers and workers.

During a press conference Sunday afternoon, both airline CEO’s made statements and answered media questions.

As for the financial details under the agreement, Alaska Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci said Alaska will acquire Hawaiian for $18 a share, and the transaction value is approximately $1.9 billion; one billion in equity and $900 million of debt.

“Of course all of this is subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions,” Minicucci said. “Our combined entity will have more than $13 billion in annual revenue, 365 new aircraft, 1,400 flights a day, and serve 138 destinations including 29 international and over 1,200 destinations globally through our oneworld alliance.”

He said the combined airlines will be powered by about 31,000 employees in Hawaii and Alaska throughout the west coast and the globe.

Minicucci said the cultural element in Hawaii was important and the discussion early on was that Hawaiian Airlines would keep its name and branding as it appears on airplanes and at airports.

He said its a first in the industry.

“I want to underscore this because this is a departure from what the industry does,” he said. “Industries usually have one airline under one single operating platform and the one biggest question I get is ‘Ben, how are you gonna do a duel brand under a single platform?’ And I say there isn’t any other choice, we will figure it out because we need to respect the culture and the legacy that’s been created here for over 94 years.”

The two airlines will combine into a single loyalty program, saying once the transaction closes, they will merge loyalty programs together and match, “if you’re elite on Hawaiian, you will be elite on Alaska,” Minicucci said.

Both CEO’s said union employees would keep their jobs, and although non-union jobs can’t be guaranteed, Minicucci said he expects the airline to remain one of Hawaii’s top employers and growing the 5,800 union represented positions in the state over time.

“As Honolulu becomes our second-largest hub in the Alaska system, we will need strong local operations presence and local leadership here to support it,” he added.

He said the airline will continue inter-island routes too, and he is learning about the difficulties residents on Molokai and Lanai face when it comes to getting to other islands for doctor appointments and errands.

As for the surprise value to many long-time employees, Hawaiian Airliens CEO Peter Ingram said, “the nature of transaction like this when two public companies agree to merge and one to be bought by the other, it requires secrecy anytime we have knowledge of a transaction that can impact the stock price,” he explained. “We have to disclose it or keep it a secret and make sure no one is trading on it. As difficult as it is, we had to keep it secret.”

He said the board from both airlines voted on the agreement Saturday, and the airlines made the announcement the following day.

For now, there will be no changes to Hawaiian credit cards, Hawaiian miles, status, booking, etc. and the same goes for Alaska Airlines. The acquisition could take 12 to 18 months, and that’s when things will change.

Alaska Airlines CEO said Hawaii and Alaska are not much different and is all ears and open to hear what the people of Hawaii would like to be considered during the acquisition; like free surfboards between inter-island flights.

Although the closing process is estimated to take 12 to 18 months, analysts said it would be up to the justice department to approve of the acquisition.

Earlier this year, the DOJ filed a lawsuit attempting to block JetBlue Airways from a $3.8 billion takeover of Spirit Airlines. The DOJ said the acquisition would allow JetBlue to eliminate its largest low-cost rival, limit competition and routes, increase fares, and would harm cost-conscious fliers.

When asked about concerns for any pushback from the DOJ, Alaska Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci said, “The way I see it, these are two complimentary networks when you combine the total number of flights of both airlines, we’ll have 1400 flights, only 12 are overlap of that 1,400 so it is very, very small.”

“So, the DOJ can’t say we’re duplicating or we’re eliminating service or eliminating choice for travelers, those 12 flights will still exist so I think from a DOJ perspective and customer perspective, the domestic and international footprint for west coast travelers and residents in Hawaii totally expands,” if you live here in Honolulu… you can get there on one island, you don’t have to go Honolulu to Seattle, Seattle to D.C.,” Minicucci said.

“For residents of Hawaii, we will have three times the destinations, options to fly direct or non stop when the company comes together and it will be pro competitive,” he concluded.