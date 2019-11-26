Hawaiian Airlines to offer flight deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Two of the luckiest turkeys in America are living their best lives in our nation’s capitol. The birds, named Bread and Butter spent the weekend at the Willard Hotel in Washington DC because they will be pardoned by president Trump tomorrow. Only one bird will get the official pardon but both birds will be free to spend their retirement at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, joining previous pardon recipients Peas, Carrots, Wishbone, Drumstick, Tater and Tot.