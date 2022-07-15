HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Travel + Leisure magazine asked its readers about their choice of the best domestic airlines through a recent survey they produce every year.

The survey asked for opinions on the top resorts, islands, cities, cruise ships, in-flight service, food, customer service, value and more.

According to Travel + Leisure, Hawaiian airlines has ascended to the No. 1 spot for the first time ever.

“Hawaiian Airlines delivers true Hawaiian hospitality. They used to say Hawaii starts with the flight, and that is indeed true,” a WBA respondent said.

The airline won over readers with its “long-haul flights, particularly its meals, which are even served in the economy and some readers noted the airline’s excellence on interisland hops,” according to Travel + Leisure.

There was one complaint, a voter said “Serve more mainland cities.”

Breeze Airways took the No. 2 spot, JetBlue Airways secured the No. 3, Alaska Airlines ranked at No. 4 while Delta Airlines sits at No. 5.

To see the entire list of the magazine’s top ten best domestic airlines, click here.