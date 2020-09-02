Hawaii Weather: Trade winds to weaken slightly through Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Little in the way of rainfall is expected, as latest visible satellite imagery shows few low clouds approaching in a stable trade wind flow. A mid-level ridge will remain nearby through the foreseeable future, and mostly dry weather is expected to continue into the weekend, with passing windward showers not expected to accumulate to much. The weakened trades will likely allow some afternoon clouds to develop in response to sea breeze convergence, but showers will be isolated at best.