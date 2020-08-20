Hawaii Weather: Sporadic heavy rain possible for the islands through early Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A high pressure system north of the islands will produce moderate to locally breezy trade wind speeds across the state through Thursday.

A plume of tropical moisture continues to drift into the islands this evening with increasing showers and isolated thunderstorms expected for the Big Island tonight through Thursday.

The highest shower activity associated with this moisture surge will tend to drift south of the smaller islands with lesser rainfall impacts for all islands west of the Big Island.

More typical trade wind weather with brief passing showers remains in the forecast for the weekend and into the first half of next week.