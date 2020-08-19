Hawaii Weather: Sporadic heavy rain possible for the islands late Wednesday through Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light to locally moderate trade winds will continue through Wednesday as areas of high pressure lie far to our north.

Moisture embedded in the trades will provide for some passing showers mainly for windward and mauka areas.

Shower coverage is forecast to increase across the state beginning late Wednesday due to a combination of an upper level low moving over the area and deep tropical moisture associated with a low level trough lifting northward into the area from the southeast.

Trade winds will trend down and may become light enough for a localized land and sea breeze regime to become established by the weekend.