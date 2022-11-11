HONOLULU (KHON2) — A total of 28 local veterans returned home from the trip of a lifetime on Friday, Nov. 11.

They were part of the first annual Honor Flight from Hawaii — an all-expense paid trip to Washington that pays tribute to their service and sacrifice.

Honoring those who serve is the motto of the Honor Flight Network. The organization flew local World War 2, Korea and Vietnam veterans to Washington to visit the memorials built in their honor for the first time and arrived back in the Islands on Veterans Day.

Coming home to letters from family and supporters was the most emotional part for some of them.

“I just almost broke down, and I couldn’t even open my mail,” said Vietnam War Army veteran Lawrence Sanoria.

“You have letters from home, from your family,” said Vietnam War Army veteran Alan Martins. “When you have letters from children, it, it touches you.”

Gov. David Ige and Rep. Ed Case were in attendance; Ige felt blessed to honor the service and sacrifice of the local veterans.

“Of so many in World War II, Korea, Vietnam, all of the conflicts, every time our nation needed your assistance, you were ready to answer the call,” Gov. Ige said.

Vietnam veterans told KHON2 that Friday’s ceremony was nothing like their return home from war.

“There was no fanfare, no big bands playing for us. Hardly anything except the families. That’s what counted,” Sanoria said.

The Honor Flight Network is working on future trips out of Hawaii in 2023 and beyond.

For those considering, the veterans who went could not recommend it more.

“All I can say is, unbelievable,” Sanoria said.

“Yeah, go, my brother vets,” Martins said. “Come and join and experience.”

KHON2 would like to thank every veteran for keeping this the land of the free and the home of the brave.