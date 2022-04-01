HONOLULU (KHON2) — Picture this, back in September of 1922, the Hawaii Theatre Center opens for the public to provide entertainment to the community.

And imagine, 100 years later, that still continues as they step into a new chapter.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

To find out more about this celebratory year for the Hawaii Theatre Center, KHON2 met with Hawaii Theatre President and CEO Gregory Dunn.

100 years is a huge milestone.

KHON2 asked Dunn if he could paint a picture of how the theatre came about?

“The Cohen and Magoon families, the owners of Consolidated Amusements at the time, started their planning in 1915 to open the theatre in 1920,” said Dunn.

“It was created to be a grand showplace for the City and County of Honolulu and at the time, the Territory of Hawaii, to be the pride of the pacific. We think they did a phenomenal job and we’re grateful to all the volunteers to help and restore the facility and reopen in 1996.” Gregory Dunn, Hawaii Theatre President and CEO Gregory Dunn

KHON2 also asked Dunn if he could share his experience of progressing through the pandemic and if it shifted his mind or operations on how to move forward into the next 100 years?

“We worked over the pandemic to create live-streaming and digital content programming that expanded our brand across the world,” said Dunn.

“We had over 270 performances reaching 3.5 million people,” Dunn further explained. “Putting this into context, we would normally only serve 100-thousand people a year in person at the theatre. So now we are generating more content and programming for the rest of the year.”

One thing that KHON2 has noticed from Hawaii Theatre is events that are screening movies but also having the opportunity to talk to its actors.

KHON2 asked what is expected for the future and especially for the centennial events?

“We have the Princess Bride in August and Napoleon Dynamite in September, where our audience will be able to come in, watch the movie together, relive some old laughs and then have a Q & A session,” said Dunn.

“So, we are going to be doing more interactive engagements, and then as part of our centennial, one of the spectacular keynotes that we are going to be doing is the Hawaiian culture event. So, we’re working with cultural practitioners to put together a weekend program. We’re hoping people will go to the website, check it out, and get tickets to support your non-profit local Hawaii Theatre.” Gregory Dunn, Hawaii Theatre President and CEO Gregory Dunn

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

To find out more information on what’s to come here at the Hawaii Theatre Center, click here.