HONOLULU (KHON2) — Recently Kaiser Permanente hosted their 12th Annual MedFest for Special Olympics Hawaii athletes. More than 40 athletes across Oahu received free screenings for vision, height, weight, blood pressure and cardiovascular health.

Medfest is an annual event that provides physical screenings to all athletes competing in Special Olympics Hawaii. These exams are crucial and greatly needed to ensure the safety of each athlete who participates in training and competitions each year.

Dan Epstein, President and CEO of Special Olympics Hawaii, said this event gives the athletes free access to these medical exams helping their overall safety and wellbeing.

“We’re incredibly thankful for our partnership with Kaiser Permanente and for their unwavering support during our annual MedFest events, said Epstein. “MedFest is an important event for us because it provides our athletes with a physical — which is required in order to participate in our programs. The medical clearance that the Kaiser Permanente team provide ensures our athletes are healthy and able to compete in the sports they love.”

Benjamin Chun, MD at Kaiser Permanente Hawaii MedFest, said giving back to the community is always a good thing and can be a form of inspiration to the athletes they screen.

“Working with the Special Olympics Hawaii athletes is a terrific opportunity for us to give back to the community and support these inspiring athletes in achieving their health and fitness goals,” said Chun.

The Special Olympics USA Games will be held in Orlando, Florida from June 5-12 2022. The Hawaii delegation known as Hui ‘O Hawai’i will be traveling with a team of 36.

If you would like to support them and help get them to the games you can find more information on their website, like choosing to donate money directly to an athlete, partner, coach or making a general donation to the team.