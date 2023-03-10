HONOLULU (KHON2) — Nayeon Gil, a sophomore at Maryknoll School, received two 2023 Scholastic Art and Writing Awards from the Hawaii State Foundation on Culture and the Arts. The awards won include, the Gold Key award in drawing and Illustration and an Honorable Mention in Photography.

Gils’ work will advance to the national level of judging in New York City, with the National Medalists to be announced on Wednesday, March 22.

The Scholastic Art & Writing Awards was founded in 1923 and has inspired bold ideas in creative teens for nearly a century. Maryknoll School said entries are selected throughout the country without knowledge of the student’s gender, age, ethnicity or hometown.

Jurors typically look for core values such as originality, skill and the emergence of a personal voice or vision, in the students art.

Award winning student, Nayeon Gill said “I show my mom and grandma in my drawing, who are fixing my cracks and healing me.”

Nayeon Gill’s award winning artwork for the 2023 Scholastic Art and Writing Awards (Courtesy, Maryknoll School)

Gil added that the dragon and deer in her drawing symbolize good fortune in Asia.

“The chessboard symbolizes my journey from my first study abroad and into the future. The broken chess pieces represent the obstacles that I have and will continue to overcome.” Said Gil.