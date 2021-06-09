Hawai’i Softball sees single season team home run record broken by Hauula’s Jocelyn Alo in Women’s College World Series

In 2010, Hawai’i made their lone Women’s College World Series appearances behind one of the most potent lineups in NCAA softball history. U.H. hit 158 home runs that season, a mark that would stand for over a decade. Today, the 11 year record would fall with one memorably clutch swing by Hauula’s Jocelyn Alo in today’s WCWS Championship Series.

Former Rainbow Wahine slugger, Kelly Majam Elms, then Kelly Majam, says she’s thoroughly enjoyed watching Oklahoma inch closer to 158 because it brought so many memories back whenever U.H. was mentioned broadcasts. Majam Elms still holds the record for most home runs in a single-season (30) in ‘Bows history.

“It’s been really fun to watch the World Series this year and just to hear our name get brought up because Oklahoma was getting so close. It reminds me and brings back memories every time they start talking about the record and how many home runs we hit,” Majam Elms told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello. “Im so thankful that I got to be a part of that team. Thankful I got to be a part of that run, that I got to hit so many of those home runs and just be on a team that was so amazing. That’s something that I’ll bring up as I coach my own kids about teamwork and chemistry and how to build a program. It was a wonderful, wonderful ride.”

‘It’s really fun to watch and I’m such a big fan of hers’ – Hawai’i Softball legend Kelly Majam reacts to @HawaiiSB’s single season team HR record broken by #Hawaii’s Jocelyn Alo in Women’s College World Series https://t.co/0o24GRhUyI @00Majam @78jocelyn_alo @AHoshidaSports 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/1RTDxpmeLh — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) June 10, 2021

Even though the Wahine no longer hold the record, Hawai’i still remains attached in the history books because Alo is the player to hit the record breaking 159th home run for the Sooners. The Campbell great continues to add to her own single-season school record (33) and is on pace to set a new NCAA career mark next year.

“She’s mind blowing. She not only hits tons of home runs but she’s hitting for average, she just like poked a ball that was off the plate into right field today that I don’t know how she reached it, I don’t know how she was able to muscle it into right field like that. She’s a spectacular hitter,” said Majam Elms. “That she came from Hawaii and that all of the islands gets to cheer her on like this, it’s very special and I’m so thankful that I get to be a fan of hers and to cheer her on and to see her throw shakas up after her home runs and that she is so prideful to be from Hawaii, to be Polynesian, and that she’s putting it up in the big stage like this. It’s really fun to watch and I’m such a big fan of hers.”

Majam Elms is still on O’ahu as a school teacher and mother of four. She is no longer in the softball spotlight, but she still loves to reminisce about that magical 2010 season.