Hawaii reports 148 COVID cases, 1 new death

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 148 new coronavirus cases, and 1 new death on Sunday, Dec. 5.

There are 80 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 18 on the Big Island, 11 on Kauai, 18 on Maui, and 21 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 88,295.

The state death toll rises to 1,033.

The state stands at 71.6% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website: