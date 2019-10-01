Hawaii rapper Big Mox to host freestyle workshop in Kakaako next week

Rapper and singer Jonah “Big Mox” Moananu will host a workshop on how to freestyle rap next week Wednesday, October 9th. From 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. attendants will learn the basics of freestyling. No experience is required, and all levels are welcome.

The workshop will take place at Happiness U at SALT in Kakaako, second floor down the hall from Hungry Ear. The address is 691 Auahi Street Honolulu, HI 96813. Tickets are $45, and can be purchased here.

Moananu is an artist educator, songwriter, and vocal recording artist specializing in singing and rapping. He has been a Teaching Artist with the Alliance for Drama Education for 17 years, creating curriculum for grades K-12 at public and private schools across the state. He is the Musical Director of T-Shirt Theatre and a Powow School of Music mentor. He is also a member of the Na Hoku Hanohano nominated rap group “Angry Locals” as well as half of the “Prolific Unknowns” and the lead vocalist for the jazz collective “The Bentos.” He is the reigning undefeated Island Freestyle Rap champion, and was a semifinalist on the 3rd season of American Idol.