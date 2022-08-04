HONOLULU (KHON2) — Cries for help and the sound of heavy breathing were clues that led a Hawaii island police officer to uncover a bizarre kidnapping case. It led to arrests and a victim being saved, who authorities believe was in serious trouble.

Officer Michael Sailer is being recognized for his heroic actions involving a kidnapping case that happened back in June.

According to court documents, the victim was lured into a home in Volcano. Authorities said one of the suspects, Joshua Vierra, showed up claiming to be a federal agent.

The victim called 911 and Officer Michael Sailer was sent to investigate. When he got there, Officer Sailer heard faint cries for help and heavy breathing coming from inside the house. “When I went into the house in the kitchen, I saw the suspect kneeling on top of the victim.” said Sailer.

Officer Sailer was honored as officer of the month for his lifesaving efforts, but he doesn’t take all the credit. He said “I just happened to get assigned to this call that evening. There was a lot of help from my beat partners, detectives, you know there’s a lot of moving parts and pieces.”

Sailer said he is honored to serve his community.

I’m glad that we were able to get guns off the streets and out of the wrong hands and I’m glad I could help this person.” Michael Sailer

As for the suspect, Joshua Vierra, he was charged with kidnapping, impersonating an officer, assault, terroristic threatening, and firearms offenses. His bail was set at $260,000.