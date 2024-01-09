HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Police Department’s Area I Criminal Investigation Division has opened up a homicide investigation on Hilo after the body of a 68-year-old man was discovered last month on a banana farm.

The man, who was an employee of the farm, was found unresponsive sitting in a vehicle on the farm on Kauhiula Road above Alae Cemetery.

During the initial investigation, officials believed there was no foul play involved, but upon further investigation and an autopsy, HPD ruled the investigation as a homicide and is classified as second-degree murder.

The autopsy was conducted on Dec. 8, where the forensic pathologist reported “a single gunshot wound to the victim’s upper thigh area” to detectives.

Reports said detectives have interviewed numerous witnesses, both from the farm and from surrounding properties, but a clear motive or suspect has not been identified.

The police are asking anyone in the public for information relative to the case. Those who would like to report can call Detective Christopher Jelsma at 808-961-2386 or email christopher.jelsma@hawaiicounty.gov.