Hawaii one of 11 states without a mass shooting in 2019

According to the Gun Violence Archive (GVA), Hawaii is one of only 11 states that has not experienced a mass shooting this year. The other 10 states are: Alaska, Idaho, Maine, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, and West Virginia.

GVA defines mass shootings as any single shooting where four or more victims are shot or killed, not including the shooter. This matches the federal definition of a mass killing — defined as four or more people killed in a single incident — but specifies the parameters to the use of a gun.

As of October 1st, there have been 316 mass shootings in 39 states and Washington DC this year.