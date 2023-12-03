HONOLULU (KHON2) — Following the announcement of a $1.9 million agreement between Hawaiian and Alaska airlines, the companies said they have not spoken with government officials yet.
The news comes as a big change for the state as Hawaiian stands as the only local airline flying to and from the islands.
“I think it was inevitable at some point someone would go after Hawaiian because… they have a great route system that stretches across the Pacific so it’s a very attractive airline to acquire,” said Peter Forman, aviation expert.
So, like all of us it is difficult to accept that this truly kamaaina company, such a deep part of the lives of generations of residents and visitors, may not continue as an independent and uniquely Hawaiian enterprise. But if this is going to and needs to happen to maintain Hawaiian’s contributions to our state, Alaska Airlines is a promising partner.U.S. Representative Ed Case
“I think it’s marvelous to have two airlines with a tremendous track record of serving Hawaii 90 plus years combined, they are going to be able to maintain a very strong presence here, the brands are going to stay the same. And we’re going to see increase in enhance service internationally as well to our base market, which is the West Coast. And so far, I don’t see any loss of jobs as a result of this, it could happen. But certainly that’s not what they’re saying.”Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association President & CEO Mufi Hannemann