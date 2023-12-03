HONOLULU (KHON2) — Following the announcement of a $1.9 million agreement between Hawaiian and Alaska airlines, the companies said they have not spoken with government officials yet.

The news comes as a big change for the state as Hawaiian stands as the only local airline flying to and from the islands.

“The Attorney General and I will be monitoring the merger/acquisition very closely. Both Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines are very high-quality companies, but ultimately, I will be watching to make sure all of our state’s needs are met and all of our workers are cared for.” Hawaii Gov. Josh Green

“I think it was inevitable at some point someone would go after Hawaiian because… they have a great route system that stretches across the Pacific so it’s a very attractive airline to acquire,” said Peter Forman, aviation expert.

So, like all of us it is difficult to accept that this truly kamaaina company, such a deep part of the lives of generations of residents and visitors, may not continue as an independent and uniquely Hawaiian enterprise. But if this is going to and needs to happen to maintain Hawaiian’s contributions to our state, Alaska Airlines is a promising partner. U.S. Representative Ed Case