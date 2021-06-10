Hawaii National Guard Youth Challenge Academy Kalaeloa Commencement 2021

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- More funding may be coming to the state's domestic wastewater systems as household cesspools continue to plague rural Hawaii.

The Water Quality Protection and Job Creation Act of 2021, a bipartisan bill championed by Hawaii Congressman Kaialiʻi (Kai) Kahele, would authorize $50 billion in direct infrastructure investment over the next five years to address America’s crumbling wastewater infrastructure and local water quality challenges.