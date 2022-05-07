The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team will host a welcome back celebration on the UH-Manoa campus on Sunday afternoon.

The Rainbow Warriors, who recently won their second consecutive national title on Saturday, will return to the islands early on Sunday.

Sunday’s welcome back celebration takes place at the Stan Sheriff Center back parking lot and will begin at noon.

The celebration is open to the public.

Because it is a Sunday, parking will also be available for free at UH-Manoa’s main parking structure.