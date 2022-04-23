Heading into the week, the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team stood on murky ground as far as its NCAA tournament at-large chances were concerned.

It turns out the ‘Bows won’t need to sweat out Selection Sunday.

For the first time since 2019, the Rainbow Warriors won the Big West Tournament with a 27-25, 28-26, 25-23 sweep over Long Beach State in front of a raucous crowd of 6,389.

Hawaii improves to 24-5 overall, while Long Beach State drops to 20-5.

With the win, Hawaii earns the Big West’s automatic NCAA Tournament bid, gaining one of the Big Dance’s seven spots. More significantly, they’ll get the opportunity to defend their 2021 national title.

The 2022 NCAA Tournament selection show begins at 7 a.m. HST on Sunday.

