HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man from Hawaii was indicted by a federal grand jury in Portland on March 7, charging him with with sexually abusing two children and sharing video recordings of the abuse with others online

Benjamin Victor Houghton, 27, of Captain Cook, Hawaii, has been charged with three counts of using a minor to produce a visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct and two counts of aggravated sexual abuse.

The indictment stipulates that Houghton is accused of sexually abusing two children under the age of 12 on three separate occasions, video recording the abuse and sharing videos of the abuse online.

It also alleges that Houghton knowingly crossed state lines, into Oregon, for the purpose of abusing the children on two of the three occasions. On Feb. 24, Houghton was arrested in the District of Hawaii and appeared in federal court for the first time in Honolulu.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Oregon, said he was ordered detained pending transfer to the District of Oregon. The office added that using a minor to produce a visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct is punishable by up to 30 years in federal prison with a 15-year mandatory minimum sentence. Aggravated sexual abuse, however, is punishable by up to life in federal prison with a 30-year mandatory minimum sentence.

Officials said the investigation was conducted by the FBI Portland and the Honolulu Field Offices and Homeland Security Investigations in Portland. The prosecutor for this case is William M. McLaren, Assistant United States Attorney for the District of Oregon.

Anyone who has information about the physical or online exploitation of children are encouraged to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or submit a tip online.