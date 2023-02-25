HONOLULU (KHON2) — February is national children’s dental health month and on Saturday, Feb. 25 the Give Kids a Smile program was able to help keiki in its first event since the pandemic.

Scott Morita, Hawaii Dental Association foundation president, said “What we’re doing here is not only making their teeth cleaner, and providing some fluoride to make them healthier, providing sealants to protect them against the cavities. We’re also trying to create a fun, amazing, great environment, and experience.”

“I just want to go to a dentist fast to stop the OW OW.” Leo Ching, keiki patient

According to the Department of Health, Hawaii has one of the highest rates of tooth decay among kids. Dentists said, this is due to high sugar intake. “We say that the mouth is the gateway to the rest of the body and health is so important. Not only do we need our teeth for talking and smiling but it’s also important for a healthy diet,” said Morita.

“One of the things that is so great about Hawaii is our loving culture. But, one of the double-edged sword sort of parts of this is that sometimes results in showing your aloha in ways that might be unhealthy, specifically when it comes to giving kids sweets, sugary beverages and candy.” Gavin Uchida, founder of Blue Whale Children’s Dentistry of Hawaii

Dentists suggest having your child routinely brush their teeth. They also advise not sharing utensils like spoons and straws, as the germs that cause cavities are contagious.