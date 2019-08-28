Hawaii Kai to discuss the future of Koko Crater Stables in town hall meeting this Thursday

A town hall will be held at Hahaione Elementary School at 6:30pm on Thursday, August 29th to discuss the future of Koko Crater Stables.

Earlier this year, the City & County of Honolulu placed the stables on the market for potential bidders. Horse Haven LLC and Aloha Riding Lessons both offered bids, with Aloha Riding Lessons winning. However, they were later notified that they failed to meet all the necessary qualifications, and the lease was not awarded to them.

This became a contentious issue among residents, further magnified by the City & County’s statement that the stables may be converted into a botanical garden.

The purpose of the town hall is to provide Hawaii Kai residents the opportunity to weigh-in on the issue. Rep. Gene Ward, Councilmember Tommy Waters, and the mayor’s representative for the Hawaii Kai Neighborhood Board Tim Houghton will oversee the town hall, along with representatives from Aloha Riding Lessons and Horse Haven LLC.