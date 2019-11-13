Hawaii Kai girl selected as Scholastic Kid Reporter

When 10-year-old Lucia Dong isn’t playing the flute or ukulele, she’s researching for her next big news story.

Dong from Hawaii Kai is one of 50 Kid Reporters in the Scholastic Kids Press. The kid reporters cover current events and breaking news from their hometowns on a national stage.

The 5th grader’s first news story was published in issues of Scholastic classroom magazines which reaches more than 25 million students nationwide. Her first topic? The controversy over the 30 meter telescope on Mauna Kea.

Despite her age, Dong says she wants to serve as the voice for her generation. To read Dong’s article about the 30 meter telescope, click here.