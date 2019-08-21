Hawaii Kai brush fire 100% contained after an hour of firefighting

It took 11 units, 33 firefighters and a helicopter a little over an hour to contain the brush fire in Hawaii Kai this morning.

The Hawaii Fire Department received the call about the fire at 11:14am, and by 12:35 in the afternoon, they had completely contained it. Four acres were burned in the fire, which also caused temporary lane closures.

The roads have since been reopened, though some HFD equipment may still be on the side of the road.

The department is not sure what the cause of the fire was.

