Hawaii Island woman flees police via triathlon

Hawaii Island police arrested a 29-year-old Hilo woman this morning after a bizarre chase that ended up in the waters at Coconut Island.

Officers saw the woman riding a bicycle that matched the description of a bike that was reported stolen on August 15th. When the officers tried to stop her and examine the bike, she sped off through Hilo Town.

She ended up near the water’s edge on Hilo Bay Front and ditched the bike, running into the water. Police lost sight of her temporarily, but with the help of the public, a Hawaii Fire Department helicopter, and a private boat owner, they were able to find her at Coconut Island.

When police arrived, she attempted to swim away, but she was ultimately taken into custody. She was arrested and charged for disobedience to a police officer’s direction, as well as an array of criminal traffic offenses she accrued during her two-wheeled getaway.

The bike she was riding was not the stolen one from the report.