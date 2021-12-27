Hawai’i Island Mayor Mitch Roth tests positive for COVID, reinforces need for vaccine boosters

HILO, Hawai’i (KHON2) — On Monday, Mayor Mitch Roth’s office announced the mayor tested positive for COVID-19 over the Christmas weekend.

So far, the mayor has been experiencing mild symptoms and was reported asymptomatic when he was tested. According to Mayor Roth’s office, his reason for testing himself was due to having close contact with an immediate household member.

Through a press release sent out on Monday, the mayor’s office said Roth has been vaccinated and received his booster shot earlier in December and is scheduled to be on his vacation this week. The mayor’s office also said Roth will quarantine at home for ten days, per County, State and Federal rules.

Although Roth tested positive himself, he encourages the public to get vaccinated and for those that are vaccinated — to get their vaccine booster shots as soon as possible.

With the rise in cases happening across our state and on our island, we all need to do what we can to ensure that we can protect ourselves and those around us,” said Roth. “Getting vaccinated — most importantly — getting boosted can minimize the chance of severe illness and keep us out of the hospitals.”

Roth concluded, “The virus is spreading at a rampant rate and will take a toll on our medical resources if we don’t all do our part. The power is really in our hands and we have to take this seriously.”

The County of Hawai’i reminds the public to stay at home if they feel ill, mask up, keep a distance from others when possible and to gather outdoors this New Year.