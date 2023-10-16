HONOLULU (KHON2) — While there have not been any threats to Hawaii – according to Hawaii Office of Homeland Security – OHS is actively monitoring the developing situation in Israel to ensure the safety and security of Hawaii.

In a statement released Oct. 13, OHS Administrator Frank Pace said :

I want to emphasize that we are not aware of any specific or credible threats to Hawai‘i at this time and we are keeping Governor Green apprised of this evolving situation”

OHS added they are committed to the safety and security of Hawaii residents and they will be coordinating efforts with federal, state and county law enforcement to address any domestic threats.

Any signs of suspicious activity is strongly encouraged to be reported to the Hawaii State Fusion Center at hsfc.hawaii.gov and for emergencies, call 911.