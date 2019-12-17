Darah Dung stopped by the studio to discuss this weekend’s Hawaii Holiday Craft and Gift Fair, taking place this weekend at the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall.
Hours:
Friday (12/20): 5pm-9pm
Saturday (12/21): 10am-7pm
Sunday (12/22): 10am-5pm
- Windy weather returns to the state, some areas under a wind advisory
- Debate about youth vaping underway ahead of next legislative session
- Hawaii Holiday Craft and Gift Fair takes place this weekend at the Blaisdell
- Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Phillip Hong
- 74 year-old who shot and killed a woman in Makiki this weekend held on $1 million bail