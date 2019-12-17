Hawaii Holiday Craft and Gift Fair takes place this weekend at the Blaisdell

Darah Dung stopped by the studio to discuss this weekend’s Hawaii Holiday Craft and Gift Fair, taking place this weekend at the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall.

Hours:
Friday (12/20): 5pm-9pm
Saturday (12/21): 10am-7pm
Sunday (12/22): 10am-5pm

