HONOLULU (KHON2) — The recent rescue of a California visitor who fell 1,000 feet from the Pali Notches Trail raised safety questions for hikers in Hawaii, but how do folks find out which hikes are safe and legal?

There were 216 hiker rescues at the end of November, 2022 — at the end of November, 2023 there were 269. That is an increase of almost 25% and fire officials said preparation plays a big role in emergency calls.

“Many times it is because they may have gone off on the wrong trail because of maybe their research regarding the trail itself was inaccurate,” HFD Air Rescue One fire captain Adrian Carvalho. “Sometimes there’s a loop, but they would go up the ridge and then they end up being further away from the trailhead when sundown comes.”

The Facebook group Hawaii Hiking Ohana has over 35,000 members, Amber Fonte is among them.

Fonte took a video while looking for Ian Snyder when he went missing from the Pali Notches and said tourists often come to their group to ask for vacation trail advice. Members do not encourage inexperienced visitors if they want guidance on a dangerous trail.

“Absolutely not,” Fonte said. “We say, ‘You’re a grown person, you can make your own decisions, but we generally advise against certain trails.'”

“It’s the social media effect. People see other people doing it, they’re like, ‘Oh, it can’t be that hard.’ And then they go and they get very scared and when you’re scared and you tense up or you shake, that’s when accidents happen,” Fonte said.

KHON2 asked about recommendations for inexperienced visitors.

“Makapuu and Aiea Loop, yes,” Fonte said.

HFD said rescues break down to about 50% visitor, 50% resident overall — some trails like Diamond Head have more visitor rescues but the injuries are nothing like what Snyder went through.

“A lot of it would be medical type of problems that happen,” Capt. Cravalho said. “Or maybe just a simple trauma, like the twisted or broken ankle due to insufficient footing.”

The DLNR points to their Na Ala Hele website, which lists State-sanctioned and maintained hikes, along with information about access and permit requirements.