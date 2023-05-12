HONOLULU (KHON2) — This year, the Hawai‘i Food and Wine Festival celebrates their 13th year of educating and supporting local agriculture in the Pacific.

This festival is one of the largest food and wine festivals in the State of Hawai‘i and will be here from October 13 to November 5 reaching Maui, the Island of Hawai‘i and O‘ahu. Click here to learn more about the festival.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Over 90 chefs known around the world will be showcasing their talents including co-founders, Roy Yamaguchi and Alan Wong, who are two of Hawai‘i’s James Beard Award-winning chefs.

Hawaii Food & Wines Festival 2022. (Courtesy: Hawaii Food & Wines Festival)

Hawaii Food & Wines Festival 2022. (Courtesy: Hawaii Food & Wines Festival)

Hawaii Food & Wines Festival 2022. (Courtesy: Hawaii Food & Wines Festival)

Hawaii Food & Wines Festival 2022. (Courtesy: Hawaii Food & Wines Festival)

Hawaii Food & Wines Festival 2022. (Courtesy: Hawaii Food & Wines Festival)

Hawaii Food & Wines Festival 2022. (Courtesy: Hawaii Food & Wines Festival)

Hawaii Food & Wines Festival 2022. (Courtesy: Hawaii Food & Wines Festival)

Hawaii Food & Wines Festival 2022. (Courtesy: Hawaii Food & Wines Festival)

Hawaii Food & Wines Festival 2022. (Courtesy: Hawaii Food & Wines Festival)

Hawaii Food & Wines Festival 2022. (Courtesy: Hawaii Food & Wines Festival)

Hawaii Food & Wines Festival 2022. (Courtesy: Hawaii Food & Wines Festival)

Hawaii Food & Wines Festival 2022. (Courtesy: Hawaii Food & Wines Festival)

Hawaii Food & Wines Festival 2022. (Courtesy: Hawaii Food & Wines Festival)

Hawaii Food & Wines Festival 2022. (Courtesy: Hawaii Food & Wines Festival)

Hawaii Food & Wines Festival 2022. (Courtesy: Hawaii Food & Wines Festival)

Hawaii Food & Wines Festival 2022. (Courtesy: Hawaii Food & Wines Festival)

Hawaii Food & Wines Festival 2022. (Courtesy: Hawaii Food & Wines Festival)

Hawaii Food & Wines Festival 2022. (Courtesy: Hawaii Food & Wines Festival)

Hawaii Food & Wines Festival 2022. (Courtesy: Hawaii Food & Wines Festival)

Hawaii Food & Wines Festival 2022. (Courtesy: Hawaii Food & Wines Festival)

Hawaii Food & Wines Festival 2022. (Courtesy: Hawaii Food & Wines Festival)

Hawaii Food & Wines Festival 2022. (Courtesy: Hawaii Food & Wines Festival)

Hawaii Food & Wines Festival 2022. (Courtesy: Hawaii Food & Wines Festival)

Hawaii Food & Wines Festival 2022. (Courtesy: Hawaii Food & Wines Festival)

Hawaii Food & Wines Festival 2022. (Courtesy: Hawaii Food & Wines Festival)

Hawaii Food & Wines Festival 2022. (Courtesy: Hawaii Food & Wines Festival)

Hawaii Food & Wines Festival 2022. (Courtesy: Hawaii Food & Wines Festival)

Hawaii Food & Wines Festival 2022. (Courtesy: Hawaii Food & Wines Festival)

Hawaii Food & Wines Festival 2022. (Courtesy: Hawaii Food & Wines Festival)

Hawaii Food & Wines Festival 2022. (Courtesy: Hawaii Food & Wines Festival)

Hawaii Food & Wines Festival 2022. (Courtesy: Hawaii Food & Wines Festival)

Hawaii Food & Wines Festival 2022. (Courtesy: Hawaii Food & Wines Festival)

Hawaii Food & Wines Festival 2022. (Courtesy: Hawaii Food & Wines Festival)

Hawaii Food & Wines Festival 2022. (Courtesy: Hawaii Food & Wines Festival)

New chefs to the Hawai‘i Food and Wine Festival:

Shirley Chung.

Tyler Florence.

Tara Monsod.

Aarón Sánchez.

Cedric Vongerichten.

Jeremiah Stone.

Fabian von Hauske.

Chefs are required to create a dish using local ingredients sourced from Hawai‘i’s farmers, ranchers and fishermen to directly supports local agriculture.

The Festival prides itself on spotlighting Hawai‘i as a center for purposeful cultural endeavors, connecting all aspects of Hawai‘i’s cuisine, culture and cultivation through world-class culinary experiences.” Hawai‘I Food & Wine Festival

This three-week event is a part of an effort to help food security in the Islands.

“We’re excited to continue this work in conjunction with the support we provide to local ʻāina-based and community organizations committed to culinary and agricultural education, sustainability and cultural programs,” said Denise Yamaguchi, HFWF Chief Executive Officer.

Click here to see a video of Hawai‘i Food and Wine Festival 2022 mission statement.

Kāʻanapali, Maui

First Hawaiian Bank Presents 26th Annual Roy Yamaguchi Golf Classic.

Friday, Oct. 13 at Kāʻanapali Golf Course.

Ocean’s 13.

Saturday, Oct. 14, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa.

Livin’ La Vita Vino.

Sunday, Oct. 15, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Westin Maui Resort & Spa.

Island of Hawai‘i

Indigenous World Cuisines.

Friday, Oct. 20, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Mauna Kea Beach Hotel.

Indigenous Food Culture Panel.

Saturday, Oct. 21, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Mauna Kea Beach Hotel.

O‘ahu

Far East Street Ph’east.

Thursday, Nov. 2, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at ‘Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach.

Hawaiian Airlines Presents Crush’d.

Friday, Nov. 3, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Hawai‘i Convention Center.

First Hawaiian Bank Mastercard Presents House of Blanc & Rouge at Ko Olina.

Saturday, Nov. 4, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Ko Olina Resort with Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa and Four Seasons Resort Oʻahu at Ko Olina.

Burn Baby Burn with Maria Chase from BURN Collective.

Sunday, Nov. 5, 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort.

Lucky 13: Dim Sum and Then Some.

Sunday, Nov. 5, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort and Spa.

The Art of Food & Wine.

Sunday, Nov. 5, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Halekulani.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Pre-sale tickets, exclusively to First Hawaiian Bank Private Banking customers, are open to the public until May 16; and tickets for the public are available starting May 17. Click here for more information.