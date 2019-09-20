Breaking News
Two dead after shooting in Kalihi

Hawaii Emergency Management Agency announces siren tests for Hawaii Island tomorrow

Top Stories

by: Web staff

Posted: / Updated:
Emergency officials report runaway siren on Hawaii island

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency announced that it will test emergency sirens on Hawaii Island on Friday, September 20th.

Residents in Pahoa and Hilo may hear the siren for 30-seconds to 3-minute intervals between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Testing will include short blasts known as “burps.” During the tests, Emergency Management Officials and Technicians will be checking the functionality of the sirens.

Residents with concerns about the sirens or their operations, or with reports of siren malfunctions, may contact the Hawai’i County Civil Defense Agency at (808) 935-0031.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story