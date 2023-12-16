KALIHI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Christmas is just over one week away, but there is still time to pick up that perfect gift.

KHON2 found out some of the hottest toys of the season that are in local stores.

The manager of From The Heart in Kalihi said collectible figurines called Funko Pops are huge in 2023 and customers agreed that you do not have to be a child to enjoy them.

“It’s hard to explain because it’s, you know, lets say your favorite show or you favorite movies. And then they just make them to these, like, little cool characters,” Elvis Castillo said.

“I know someone that really likes oddly enough, the McDonald’s ones. And so, like, those ones like that, they don’t draw to me, but they like there’s something for everyone,” Shelby Brown said.

Marvel and DC Comics, as well as K-Pop group BTS character sare among the most popular — BTS figurines were all bought up on Saturday, Dec. 16.

Leland and Kathy Cadoy were in to do some shopping for their grandson.

“Always characters, he only wants certain types of characters,” Leland said, “he recognizes voices, you know, in the cartoons and he’ll tell you whose voice that is and so when you get the character, he relates to that.”

Trading card games are also popular. Well known names like Pokémon and Yu Gi Oh! are still in, a Japanese anime-based game called One Piece is also growing in popularity.

ToyLynx’s manager said sometimes packs will have a chance of pulling a super rare, collectable card that is worth more than the entire pack itself.

“But that’s always the fun and enjoyment of things, of opening it up and seeing what you get,” Jesse Kobayashi said.

It is not just about collectables, physically playing the various card games is important too — tournaments are held at Dole Cannery every weekend.

11-year-old Cassius Kong is a regular participant, he was too in the zone to break his concentration for KHON2, but his dad said he has been to the world championships of Pokémon for the last three years.

“Collectibles, always fun. It’s always good open packs but the playable side I think is actually even better because it really helps kids learn strategic thinking, reading, math,” Ray Kong said. “I mean, it’s no surprise to me that he excels in all of those classes at school because, you know, he’s got to think five turns ahead of what he’s doing, what his opponent’s going to do, kind of like chess, except with cards.”