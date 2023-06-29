HONOLULU (KHON2) — Nicole Scherzinger recently shared a photo of her engagement to boyfriend, Thom Evans, on her Instagram.

Scherzinger posted two photos, one of Evans on one knee with Scherzinger holding both hands over her smile and the other with the ring on her finger looking at her new fiancé.

Scherzinger captioned the two photos with “I said yes” followed by a ring and heart emoji.

The two were pictured both wearing blue and appeared to be on a picnic at the beach.

The Instagram post was uploaded on June 27 and has accumulated 795 thousand likes and 14.8 thousand comments.

Scherzinger was born in Honolulu and is known for being a singer, dancer, actress and television personality.

She was a lead singer of the Pussycat Dolls, won Dancing with the Stars, was a voice actress in Moana, and a judge on The X Factor and The Masked Singer among the many things the newly engaged star is known for.

Scherzinger visits Hawaii as her family home is located in Waianae.

She appeared on “Secret Celebrity Renovation” in late 2022 and renovated her grandparents home. This show gives celebrities a chance to gift a surprise home renovation to a person who helped guide them to success, according to the show.

Awards Nicole Scherzinger has won:

2006 ASCAP Pop Music Awards: “Buttons” Most Performed Songs

2008 BMI Pop Awards: “Buttons” Award-Winning Song

2012 Cosmopolitan Awards: Ultimate Fun Fearless Female

2013 The Asian Awards: Outstanding Achievement in Music

2013 Cosmopolitan Awards: Ultimate TV Personality

2013 Glamour Awards: TV Personality

2013 Harvard Foundation: Cultural Rhythms Artist of the Year

Scherzinger is also celebrating her birthday on June 29, two days after announcing her engagement on Instagram.

She posted photos of her young self with a caption that read, “Happy Birthday little Nicole

You were always such a good little girl, with the sweetest heart, and the biggest dreams. Now you’re grown and I am very proud of how far you’ve come, and are still Becoming.”