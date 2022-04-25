HONOLULU (KHON2) — Actress Mary Rivera was honored at the state Capitol for playing Lola in the Hollywood blockbuster “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

Lola is grandmother. She plays the grandmother of Spiderman’s best friend Ned who is also an actor from Hawaii, Jacob Batalon.

Rivera said thousands of other women auditioned for the part just like she did.

“It was a rare privilege for me, a simple Filipina, to be featured in a Hollywood movie,” said Rivera. “I wanted to bring some pride to my homeland of the Philippines because I thought wow this is Disney. This is Marvel. So, yes I will audition for it.”

Rivera said initially the role had no lines but without giving any spoilers she did end up saying quite a bit for a memorable scene.