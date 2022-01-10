Hawaii actor Jason Momoa and Warner Bros. Pictures tapped to do PSA on taking care of Hawaii

FILE – Jason Momoa arrives at the premiere screening of SundanceTV’s “The Red Road”, on Monday, Feb. 24, 2014 in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision for SundanceTV/AP Images)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii’s own Jason Momoa recently returned to Hawaii to shoot his latest movie.

He is shooting the sequel to Aquaman. Called “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.”

The film is expected to be released in December.

While he was here also filmed a public service announcement urging people to take care of the land for the Department of Land and Natural Resources Malama Hawaii campaign that focuses on caring the Hawaii’s cultural and natural resources.

The Hawai’i State Film Office asked him and Warner Bros. Pictures to produce the PSA.

“They were eager to do this,” said State Film Commissioner Donne Dawson. “The film industry is critical to the economy in Hawai’i and we always want to make sure, particularly when they are shooting on state lands such as at Mānoa Falls, they understand and appreciate the importance of caring for our natural and cultural resources. Jason obviously understands this, so this was not a big ask of him and Warner Bros.”