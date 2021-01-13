Hawaii 2 Hollywood: North Shore native celebrates role in HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot, reflects on success

HONOLULU (KHON2) -Evan Mock has taken his talents from in and out of the water, on the catwalk and now on television screens around the world. The North Shore native is celebrating his role in HBO Max’s reboot of Gossip Girl.

The original Gossip Girl series ended in 2009 after six successful seasons. Warner Bros. says the reboot will feature a new generation of Upper East Side teenagers who navigate a world of social media.

This is Mock’s first acting gig and details about his character remain under wraps.

“Going into it, I was such a nervous wreck and not knowing what was going to happen or what to expect,” said Evan Mock, an Oahu born actor, skateboarder and model. “I’ve never been on a big set like that for TV before. So I’m just trying to enjoy every second of it.”

Mocks says the crew has been filming in New York for the past two months. HBO Max hasn’t released a premiere date for the show just yet.

The North Shore native credits his up bringing for guiding him into his success.

“Growing up in Hawaii, we obviously surfed all our whole entire life. My dad pushed me into my first wave before I could even swim. So that kind of progressed into the skatepark and it was built right next to my house and I got instantly addicted to that.”

Mock moved to Los Angeles to ride into his professional skateboarding career.

He most recently found himself behind the camera, traveling with rapper Travis Scott as his tour photographer.

Mock is also establishing himself in the modeling world, working with brands like Calvin Klein and Saint Laurent to name a few.

“It’s been something that I never thought I’d get into, but it also feels natural. Having Louis Vuitton make a mannequin out of me and having my body replica in every store in the world was cool. Also, just doing Fashion Week was crazy. Just being able to represent Hawaii in that way was cool.”

Mock says whether it’s behind or in front of the lens, in the islands or around the world, he’ll always pay tribute to his island roots in hopes to inspire others.

“I feel like there’s a bunch of people following what I do and hopefully I’m inspiring them to do whatever they want to do in life.”

