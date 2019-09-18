Hawaiʻi Island Police have arrested and charged 33-year-old Robert Pahio with an array of offenses

Hawaiʻi Island Police have arrested and charged a 33-year-old Mountain View man with an array of offenses stemming from an incident that occurred in June.

On Tuesday morning (September 17th), detectives with the Area I Criminal Investigation Section charged Robert Pahio with two counts of first-degree Assault, Kidnapping, first-degree Terroristic Threatening, first-degree Criminal Property Damage, Accidents Involving Death or Serious Bodily Injury, two counts of Unauthorized Control of a Propelled Vehicle, Resisting an Order to Stop Motor Vehicle, and Driving without a valid Driver’s License. He is being held in lieu of $71,000.00 bail pending his initial court appearance on Wednesday (September 18th) in Hilo District Court.

On June 24th, South Hilo Patrol officers responded to a possible traffic accident on Ohai Street in Hilo. It was later determined that Pahio, who had fled the scene before police arrived, had assaulted an acquaintance with a pipe at a residence in the Hawaiian Acres subdivision in Puna. Pahio then took the male against his will, in a vehicle that did not belong to him, and drove to Hilo. The male victim was able to exit the vehicle; however, Pahio then drove the vehicle towards him and another male. Both victims were transported to the Hilo Medical Center for treatment.