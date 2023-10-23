HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaiʻi Convention Center is one of Honolulu’s most versatile venues.

From the Universal Show Queen Pageant to mundane business conferences, the Convention Center has something for any event.

HCC has announced that they are embarking on a new adventure.

They are opening two new, ground-floor e-bars that will feature artwork by JT Ojerio of Aloha de Mele and Lloyd Boards of Kaua‘i.

“This artwork showcases the talents of our local artists to guests from around the world, while brightening these new workspaces with a fresh and modern feel. The Center strives to promote Hawai‘i’s culture to our guests through our wide selection of artwork,” said Teri Orton, General Manager of the Hawai‘i Convention Center. “The e-bars are part of our ongoing efforts to enhance shared spaces in the Center, providing easy access to value-added amenities for our guests.”

HCC has transformed its ground-floor Kahakai Lobby and escalator areas to accommodate the new e-bars and permanent art installations which will feature artists from O‘ahu and Kaua‘i.

The e-bars are meant to be the hotspot for folks who want to have a space to enjoy coffee while doing a bit of work on their electronics.

The seating will feature individual power and USB ports along with counterspace for mobile devices. JT Ojerio of Aloha De Mele and Lloyd Boards worked with HCC to curate artwork that will enhance both the look and feel of the e-bar spaces.

“I hope that guests at the Center find these pieces beautiful and welcoming and also reflective of what Hawai‘i is,” Ojerio said. “My artwork is often described as simplistic and bold, with just one subject – to me, that is Hawai‘i, simple and beautiful, but also bold and strong with its people and its culture.”

Local artists are the focus of the art installations, and HCC was able to secure three stand-alone custom installations by Ojerio, including two lei renderings above one e-bar.

HCC will also be featuring a hand-shaped koa surfboard by Lloyd Boards which will hang above one of the e-bars, kind of like the 1890s handmade koa canoe that Hula’s Bar & Lei Stand has above its bar.

Across from the e-bar with the surfboard will be a 6-foot by 20-foot wall mural featuring Native Hawaiian model Penina Vaimaona wearing a lei po‘o by Cheka Diaz of Kahihae Floral.

“We work with all local materials to make our boards, and we are grateful that the Hawai‘i Convention Center is taking the lead in showcasing products that are 100% made in Hawai‘i and supporting our local artists,” said Jeremy Lloyd, owner of Lloyd Boards. “It’s so important, and we are honored to be a part of it.”

HCC is home to a permanent art collection in partnership with the Hawai‘i State Foundation on Culture and the Arts and its Art in Public Places program.