HONOLULU (KHON2) — A recall of the popular Quaker Granola Bars and Quaker Granola cereals has come into effect, after the products were said to contain potential Salmonella.

The products have been sold nationwide, including Hawaii.

Salmonella symptoms include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping, and/or fever, and is said to have worse reactions in keiki, kapuna and those with compromised immune symptoms.

The following items have been recalled and officials are asking the community to dispose of them immediately if found:

Quaker Big Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip

Quaker Big Chewy Bars Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip

Quaker Big Chewy Bars Variety Pack

Quaker Chewy Bars and Dipps Variety Pack

Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip

Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Holiday Minis

Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Halloween Minis

Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Spring Minis

Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Valentine Minis

Quaker Chewy Bars Dark Chocolate Chunk

Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chunk

Quaker Chewy Bars Less Sugar Chocolate Chip

Quaker Chewy Bars Less Sugar Cookies & Cream

Quaker Chewy Bars Less Sugar Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip

Quaker Chewy Bars Less Sugar Variety

Quaker Chewy Bars Oatmeal Raisin

Quaker Chewy Bars Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip

Quaker Chewy Bars S’mores

Quaker Chewy Bars Variety Pack

Quaker Chewy Dipps Chocolate Chip

Quaker Chewy Dipps Peanut Butter

Quaker Chewy Dipps Variety Pack

Quaker Chewy Mini Dipps Birthday Blast

Cereal items:

Quaker Puffed Granola Apple Cinnamon Cereal

Quaker Puffed Granola Blueberry Vanilla Cereal

Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey & Almonds Cereal

Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey, Raisins & Almonds Cerea

Quaker Protein Granola Oats, Chocolate, & Almonds Flavor

Snack boxes: