HONOLULU (KHON2) — A recall of the popular Quaker Granola Bars and Quaker Granola cereals has come into effect, after the products were said to contain potential Salmonella.
The products have been sold nationwide, including Hawaii.
Salmonella symptoms include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping, and/or fever, and is said to have worse reactions in keiki, kapuna and those with compromised immune symptoms.
The following items have been recalled and officials are asking the community to dispose of them immediately if found:
- Quaker Big Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip
- Quaker Big Chewy Bars Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip
- Quaker Big Chewy Bars Variety Pack
- Quaker Chewy Bars and Dipps Variety Pack
- Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip
- Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
- Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Holiday Minis
- Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Halloween Minis
- Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Spring Minis
- Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Valentine Minis
- Quaker Chewy Bars Dark Chocolate Chunk
- Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chunk
- Quaker Chewy Bars Less Sugar Chocolate Chip
- Quaker Chewy Bars Less Sugar Cookies & Cream
- Quaker Chewy Bars Less Sugar Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip
- Quaker Chewy Bars Less Sugar Variety
- Quaker Chewy Bars Oatmeal Raisin
- Quaker Chewy Bars Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip
- Quaker Chewy Bars S’mores
- Quaker Chewy Bars Variety Pack
- Quaker Chewy Dipps Chocolate Chip
- Quaker Chewy Dipps Peanut Butter
- Quaker Chewy Dipps Variety Pack
- Quaker Chewy Mini Dipps Birthday Blast
Cereal items:
- Quaker Puffed Granola Apple Cinnamon Cereal
- Quaker Puffed Granola Blueberry Vanilla Cereal
- Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey & Almonds Cereal
- Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey, Raisins & Almonds Cerea
- Quaker Protein Granola Oats, Chocolate, & Almonds Flavor
Snack boxes:
- Quaker Chocolatey Favorites Snack Mix
- Quaker On The Go Snack Mix
- Frito-Lay Snacks Variety Pack With Quaker Chewy
- Frito-Lay Chips and Quaker Chewy Granola Bars Variety Pack
- Crunchy & Chewy Snacks, Frito-Lay Chips, Cookies, Nuts and Quaker Chewy Bars Variety Pack
- Lunch Box Mix, Frito-Lay Chips, Cookies and Quaker Chewy Bars Variety Pack
- Frito-Lay Popped & Baked Chips with Cookies, Nuts and Quaker Chewy Bars Variety Pack
- Frito-Lay Snack Time Favorites with Baked, Smartfood, SunChips and Quaker Chewy Granola Bars Variety Pack
- Tasty Snacks, Frito-Lay Chips, Nuts, Cookies and Quaker Chewy Bars Variety Pack
- Ultimate Flavor Snack Care Package, Variety Assortment of Chips, Cookies, Crackers, & More