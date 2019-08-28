HART to hold Town Hall meeting in Hawaii Kai

On Thursday, August 29th, the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) will hold a Town Hall meeting for residents and businesses in the Hawaii Kai, Niu Valley, and Aina Haina areas. The meeting will open at 6:00pm and end at 9:00pm, and will take place at Koko Head Elementary School.

The public is welcome to attend and learn up-to-date details from project experts, view informational displays, and ask questions of HART representatives. Attendees can also receive complimentary HOLO Cards, which can be used for electronic payments on TheBus and the future rail system.

