HONOLULU (KHON2) — One year ago, Kaiwi gave birth to Lōliʻi on Kaimana Beach in Waikiki.

The pair captured the eyes of both residents and visitors alike who stood outside the taped off area trying to get a glimpse. For several weeks, the Hawaiian monk seals stayed in Waikiki.

Lōliʻi is Kaiwi’s fourth pup. She has given birth to all her newborns on Oahu, however, this was the first time she did so in busy Waikiki, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Officials warn that monk seal mothers can become very aggressive toward humans after giving birth, whether on land or in the ocean. People must remain at least 50 feet away from them or 150 feet away from pups with their mothers.

See the photo gallery below of Lōliʻi taken by Erik Kabik:

Loli’i was born on April 26, 2021 on Kaimana Beach in Waikiki. (Courtesy: Erik Kabik)

Did you know you can “adopt” Lōli’i and other well-known Hawaiian monk seals from the Hawaii Marine Animal Response? You can even receive a certificate of adoption and photos. Click here for more information.

Remember, it’s a felony to touch or harass a Hawaiian monk seal under state and federal laws. Penalties can include up to five years in prison and a $50,000 fine.

Hawaiian monk seals are among the most endangered seal species in the world. There is an estimated population of 1,400, most of which are located in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands.