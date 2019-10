Kids got a chance to learn from one of the best today. "Cake Boss" bakery Chef Buddy Valastro led a Halloween-themed cupcake decorating session for 400 kids today. It was all part of the "Keiki in the Kitchen" event at Ward Village. There was also trick-or-treating, a costume contest, and food vendors. There was also a similar event on Maui with Duff Goldman from the Food Network’s “Ace of Cakes” show.