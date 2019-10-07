Hallo-woof dog costume contest in Kakaako

FarmLovers will host its very ﬁrst Hallo-woof Dog Costume Contest on Wednesday, October 30th, at Kakaako Sunset Market (1050 Ala Moana Blvd).

Check-in for costumed participants will be from 5:00-5:45 p.m. Judging and costume parade will start at 6:00 p.m. Extra points for matching owner & pet costumes.

Costumes will be judged by a panel of judges including our friends from the Hawaii Humane Society. Prizes for Dog Costume Contest will be:

1. A week’s worth of Raw Dog Food from Raw Dog Hawaii

2. Handmade, upcycled leash by Hippy Chic Hawaii

3. Pupsicle by PopBox

The Hawaii Humane Society who will be present to answer questions about pet adoption, volunteering, and foster care. The Hawaiian Humane Society is an educational and advocacy organization that also shelters, protects, rescues, reunites and re-homes animals. It is Oahu’s only shelter that welcomes all animals. Established in 1883, the Society is not aﬃliated with any mainland humane society including HSUS and ASPCA. Gifts made directly to this independent, local organization help local animals and people.

All dogs are welcome, but we ask that you bring your pet to participate only if they are well socialized. All pets must be on leash at all times.

Kaka’ako Sunset Market is open 4:00-8:00pm.