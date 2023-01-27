HONOLULU (KHON2) – Maui is currently seeing severe weather, which is causing flooded streets, slick roadways and potentially hazardous conditions.

Because of the severe weather, Haleakalā National Park Summit District is partially closed.

According to the National Parks Service, the Summit District of Haleakalā National Park is closed above Leleiwi Overlook at 8,840 ft. They have also canceled all reservations for Hosmer Grove Campground for Jan. 27.

NPS said wilderness cabin campsite reservation holders can still see the crater if they go to Halemau‘u Trailhead at 7,990 ft.

Due to the hazardous conditions, it’s advised backpackers and hikers to prepare for heavy rain and severe weather conditions.

At this time the sunrise reservation for Jan. 28 has not been canceled however for up-to-date notifications on the park head to their website.

Park closures include the Haleakalā Visitor Center at 9,740 ft, Kalahaku Overlook at 7,990 ft, Pā Ka‘oao Trail, Keonehe‘ehe‘e Trailhead and Puʻuʻulaʻula Summit at 10,023 ft.